Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Increased to $376.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corpay Trading Up 0.4 %

CPAY stock opened at $306.20 on Thursday. Corpay has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corpay stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay Inc (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,840,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Corpay as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

