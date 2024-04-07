Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $72.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.14.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.