Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

BFH opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,454 shares in the company, valued at $10,168,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $8,280,400 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.