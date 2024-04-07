Oppenheimer Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $315.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.25.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $271.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.41. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,645 shares of company stock worth $3,811,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 285,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.