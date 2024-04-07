Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

