Evercore ISI Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Avantor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after buying an additional 211,189 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Avantor by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,112,000 after buying an additional 47,904,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,184,000 after buying an additional 3,316,276 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 21.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.