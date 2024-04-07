Royal Bank of Canada Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $69.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,327 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

