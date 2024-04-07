Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.63.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 858,890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,546,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

