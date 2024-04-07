REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $851.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,878 shares of company stock worth $1,627,620 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

