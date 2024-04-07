Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

