Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.