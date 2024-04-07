Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 2.6 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 12.79. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

