FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $263.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

