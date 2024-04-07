Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.