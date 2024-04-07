Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Omeros Price Performance

NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Omeros has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

