Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.22. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

