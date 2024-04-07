Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.70. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

