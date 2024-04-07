United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Down 3.8 %
UG opened at $7.60 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.73.
United-Guardian Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.