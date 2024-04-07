Udemy’s (UDMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Udemy stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,259.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,205,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,259.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock valued at $570,044. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,661,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Udemy by 410.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $21,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

