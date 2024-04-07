Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Vicor has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

