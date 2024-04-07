Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of MXC stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

