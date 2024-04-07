Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $527.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.52. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Graham Clempson purchased 59,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,897.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Holley during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

