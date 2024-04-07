QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.52) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 357.80 ($4.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 365.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger purchased 11,958 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($49,987.62). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,047 shares of company stock worth $4,012,229. Insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.