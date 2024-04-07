Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,200. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Burberry Group traded as low as GBX 1,151.50 ($14.46) and last traded at GBX 1,156 ($14.51), with a volume of 127919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,182 ($14.84).

Burberry Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,264.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,470.65.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.