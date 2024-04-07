Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock worth $3,554,258. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.