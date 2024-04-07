Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.68.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

