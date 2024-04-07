Brokerages Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) PT at $22.57

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

NMRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $79,360,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,870,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.