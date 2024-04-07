Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RWAY

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

RWAY opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $499.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.