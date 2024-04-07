Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,393.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $499.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

