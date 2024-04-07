Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

