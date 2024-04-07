Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.53 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.