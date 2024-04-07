Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.