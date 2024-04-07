StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

CVU stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.