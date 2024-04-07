Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

