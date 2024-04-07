Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
