Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Sernova Trading Down 10.0 %

Sernova stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.16. Sernova has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

