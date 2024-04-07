CIBC Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI.B. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.38.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$53.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

