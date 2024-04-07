Interfor (TSE:IFP) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFP. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.80.

Get Interfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Trading Down 2.5 %

IFP opened at C$18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Interfor has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$26.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.