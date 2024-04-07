Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) a C$3.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHR. Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.19.

CHR stock opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2377049 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

