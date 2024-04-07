Barclays Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$182.29.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$176.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$174.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.02. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0824553 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.