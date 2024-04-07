Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) a C$95.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.78.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$59.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.53. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

