Insider Buying: BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Purchases £15,065 in Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £15,065 ($18,911.62).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £932.20 million, a PE ratio of 2,173.33 and a beta of 0.23. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 121 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 157 ($1.97). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.61.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

