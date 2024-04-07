Insider Selling: India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Insider Sells £32,800 in Stock

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) insider Nick Timberlake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £32,800 ($41,174.99).
India Capital Growth Stock Performance
Shares of IGC opened at GBX 166 ($2.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.96. India Capital Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.50 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £145.12 million, a PE ratio of 474.29 and a beta of 0.75.
India Capital Growth Company Profile
