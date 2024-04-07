Insider Selling: India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Insider Sells £32,800 in Stock

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) insider Nick Timberlake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £32,800 ($41,174.99).

India Capital Growth Stock Performance

Shares of IGC opened at GBX 166 ($2.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.96. India Capital Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.50 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £145.12 million, a PE ratio of 474.29 and a beta of 0.75.

India Capital Growth Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

