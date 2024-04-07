Insider Selling: TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Sells £272,934.16 in Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £272,934.16 ($342,623.85).

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 140.60 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 230.51 ($2.89). The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,734.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,538.46%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

