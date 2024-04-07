Primech Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PMEC) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Primech’s (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 8th. Primech had issued 3,050,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $12,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Primech Stock Performance

PMEC stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Primech has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36.

Primech Company Profile

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

