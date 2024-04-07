Primech Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PMEC) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Primech’s (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 8th. Primech had issued 3,050,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $12,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Primech Stock Performance
PMEC stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Primech has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36.
Primech Company Profile
