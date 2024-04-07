Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPAK) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Gamer Pakistan’s (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. Gamer Pakistan had issued 1,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Gamer Pakistan Price Performance
GPAK stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Gamer Pakistan has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
