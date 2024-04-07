Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,185,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

