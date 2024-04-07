Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 9th

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 9th.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

