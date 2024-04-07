Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,680 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.97) to GBX 1,680 ($21.09) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Victrex to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,090 ($26.24) to GBX 1,680 ($21.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,825.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,307.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,396.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.78. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,152 ($14.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,716 ($21.54).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,450.70%.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,294 ($16.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,760 ($64,976.15). In other Victrex news, insider Dame Vivienne Cox purchased 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,366 ($17.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,834.76 ($18,622.60). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,760 ($64,976.15). Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

