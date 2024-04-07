Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 865 ($10.86) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 880 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 815.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 756.77. The firm has a market cap of £775.04 million, a PE ratio of 7,208.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

