AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3,553.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,779.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,691.62. AB Dynamics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,277 ($16.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,070 ($25.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 4.42 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. This represents a yield of 0.26%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,276.60%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

