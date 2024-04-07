Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,350 ($29.50) target price on the stock.

CCH opened at GBX 2,392 ($30.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,616.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,422.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,289.96. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,065 ($25.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.41).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,455 ($30.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320.80 ($5,424.05). In the last three months, insiders acquired 541 shares of company stock worth $1,311,569 and sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. 47.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

